TriMet reminds riders of safety rules ahead of Blazers game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The return to the High Risk category in Multnomah County means that some lucky sports fans will be able to see their favorite teams play in person soon!

The Portland Trail Blazers are excited to welcome back fans Friday night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers. The Moda Center will only be allowed to hold 10% of its overall capacity — but that’s still about 1,900 fans who can get in to cheer on the team.

The Moda Center management is currently making sure they have everything they need for the game. Meanwhile, TriMet is preparing for an influx of fans that haven’t used public transit since the pandemic began.

Tyler Graf from TriMet joined AM Extra Friday morning with some safety reminders and tips for all those heading out to the game.