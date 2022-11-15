PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to track down a man they say shot and killed a family friend in 2004 in Springfield, Oregon.

According to “Murder in the Rain” podcast hosts, Arnulfo Beltran Barboza has a warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting and has been on the run since 2004.

Lane County has charged Barboza with one count of murder and two weeks later, Eugene district courts charges him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Officials say Barboza uses aliases, many of which are slight spelling variations of his name or include the name “Lopez”. He also reportedly uses multiple birth dates but is believed to be 52 years old.

According to authorities, Barboza was born in Colima, Mexico, and is described as 5′ 4″ with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 155 pounds. Officials note he has connections in Oregon, Washington, California and Arizona.

Authorities say Barboza is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Barboza’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.