PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver Police are still searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping and assault from 2021.

On August 16th, 2021, a woman had been at a bar near NE Fourth Plain Blvd and Andresen Road. As she was leaving, a man allegedly forced her into his car at gunpoint.

A short time later, she was able to convince her kidnapper to stop at a nearby convenience store and call for help.

Vancouver Police released images from the store’s security camera. If you recognize the man or know anything about the incident, call the Vancouver Police Tip Line at 360-487-7399.

