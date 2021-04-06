True Crime Tuesday: Danica Dianne Childs

The case of Danica Dianne Childs

Danica Dianne Childs from Federal Way Washington has been missing since December 21st, 2007. Danica was 17 years old when she went missing. Earlier that day she had spoken with her mother on the phone to tell her she planned to go Christmas shopping for the family.

At the time, Danica was seeing someone and she had been staying in the Sunset Motel in Kent Washington. This Motel was commonly used by those struggling with with drug abuse and it was also frequented for sex work.

When her mother couldn’t get in touch with Danica, the room she had been staying in was searched. Left behind were her purse and cell phone. After a few tries, her mother was able to unlock the cell phone and that’s when she found out that the man she had been seeing was a known pimp in the area and she had been doing sex work.

Her mother mentioned that through her own investigation she learned that Danica met with pimps several times between the cities of Des Moines and Federal Way.

It’s highly likely Danica was human trafficked, but police are asking that anyone with information on her whereabouts come forward. Danica was 5’2” and 107 lbs when she disappeared. She is biracial with brown hair and brown eyes and may still go by the nicknames “DD” “Neeka” or Neek”.

Please call the Federal Way police at (253) 835-6856 if you have any information.

