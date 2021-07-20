True Crime Tuesday: Fugitive of 30 years still on the run

Convicted child rapist Leslie Charles Dawson was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was first sent to the Oregon State Penitentiary, where he proved himself to be a model prisoner. After 6 months, he was transferred to the South Fork Forest Camp, a minimum security facility designed to teach prisoners life and work skills.

At 4 a.m. on October 7, 1986, guards checked all the cabins, which housed up to 10 people, depending on the size. Dawson was counted. When they checked 2 hours later, he was gone.

If you have information that could help locate Leslie Dawson, please contact your local FBI Field Office or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Oregon at (503) 823-4357. 

