True Crime Tuesday: John Frederick Fairbank

In this week’s True Crime Tuesday, Murder In The Rain podcast co-hosts Emily Rowney and Alisha Holland explore the case of John Frederick Fairbank. The 55-year-old Wilsonville man was reported missing by a friend on February 27, 2002. In the report his friend claimed that John had been missing for about six months. The circumstances around his disappearance are highly suspicious.
If you have tips on what happened to John or have information on the tractor sold from his property, you’re asked to contact Washington county detectives at 503-846-2500
