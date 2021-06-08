True Crime Tuesday: John Frederick Fairbank

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- As shootings continue to surge in Portland, many residents are likely confused about what the City Council is doing to stop them. The Portland Police Bureau is the only agency whose funding is significantly cut in the budget for the next fiscal year that the council is scheduled to consider on Wednesday, June 9, and adopt the following Thursday.

But Mayor Ted Wheeler has said that Portlanders will not see fewer officers on their streets after it takes effect on July 1, even though it has been widely reported that an unprecedented number of the existing ones are resigning or retiring early. That includes 22 in January and several more in the following months. And about 23 additional officers have applied for jobs at other agencies, according to the bureau.