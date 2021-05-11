True Crime Tuesday: Merrilee Cooley

On this week’s episode of Murder in the Rain, hosts Emily Rowney and Alisha Holland explore the case of Merrilee Cooley.

Cooley was found dead in her car after going missing under suspicious circumstances. She was reported missing on December 28, 2016 but last seen by her family on December 26.

If you know anything about what happened to Merrilee Cooley, you are asked to please call the Oregon Crime Stoppers at- 503-823-HELP (4357).

