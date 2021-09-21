True Crime Tuesday: Shooter still at large in young mom’s death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooter is still at large in a teen mother’s death.

Portland police are seeking information for the unsolved murder of Logan Nettleton, who was killed in Southeast Portland more than two years ago. For this week’s True Crime Tuesday, our friends with the Murder in the Rain podcast break down what happened.

If anyone has information about the murder of Logan Nettleton or you think you may have witnessed the shooting at the Foothill Apartments on August 30, 2019, you are asked to share tips at crimestoppersoforegon.com or call (503) 823-4357.