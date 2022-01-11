True Crime Tuesday: Shooters at large in Uber driver death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s been a little more than a year since a Portland man was shot and killed as he was driving for Uber.



The FBI is offering a reward of $15,000 in addition to the Crime Stoppers of Oregon offering of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the shooting death of Dhulfiqar Kareem Mseer.



On the night of December 11th, 2020, Mseer was picking up a passenger for his rideshare job. While the young husband waited at Northeast Stafford Street and Northeast 11th Avenue, his car was surrounded by multiple individuals who shot him at least 70 times. Mseer died in the hospital a few days later.



It is believed the perpetrators then left in two vehicles- one possibly a Volkswagen EOS.

If you have any information about the murder of Dhulfiqar Kareem Mseer, you can always send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, email Portland Police at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or contact the FBI by calling 1800-CALL- FBI or tips.fbi.gov.