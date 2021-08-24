True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Graciela Garcia?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for True Crime Tuesday.

A family out of Hermiston needs your help finding a beloved mother and hairstylist. Our friends with the Murder in the Rain podcast tell us when and where Garciela Garcia was last seen.

Graciela Garcia is currently 50 years old. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 140lbs. At the time of her disappearance, she was blonde. If anyone has any information, please call the Hermiston Police Department at 541.567.5519. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 541.667.5148.