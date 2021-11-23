True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Gunner Johnson Bailey

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 31-year-old man’s murder remains a mystery after he was found dead on the side of the road.

Gunner Johnson Bailey was shot and killed on March 17, 2019 on the Warm Springs Reservation.

If anyone has information about the case, you are asked to call the Bend branch of the FBI at 541-389-1202 or the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-3272. You can always submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Visit the Murder in the Rain website for more and stream their investigations wherever you download your podcasts.

