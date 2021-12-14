True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Koni Lynn Berry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 20 years ago a woman disappeared in Talent, Oregon and was later found dead.

30-year-old Koni Lynn Berry was last seen in January of 1995 at the Talent club, a local dive bar known for its live music. She told her friends she was leaving for roughly 20 minutes, but she never returned.

If you know anything about Berry’s disappearance contact the Jackson County Cold Case Team at 541-774-6800, or tips can be submitted anonymously at 541-774-8333.

