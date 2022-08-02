PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In this week’s True Crime Tuesday, the co-hosts of Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the case of 27-year-old Lisa Pearl Briseno who’s been missing since 1997.

If you have any information, please contact the Portland Police Bureau by calling 503-823-0446 or by emailing missing@portlandoregon.gov.

