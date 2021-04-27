True Crime Tuesdays: 2020’s Jane Doe found in Linn County

On April 3rd of 2020 remains of a middle aged woman were discovered on a dirt road off Santiam Highway, part of HWY 20, in the national forest. Officials said she died between April of 2019 and February of 2020.

The woman had short, wavy brown hair and was found wearing an XS purple Apana athletic jacket, an XS green cami, a gray Victoria’s Secret sports bra, size 6 Wrangler jeans, a black bandana and black Steve Madden boots in a 9.5.

If you think you may know anything about this Jane Doe in Linn County, please call Det. Colin Pyle, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, (541) 967-3950

KOIN 6 Podcast Network

For more from Murder in the Rain, follow them on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook!