True Crime Tuesdays: Lindsey Baum

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) -- Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton has formally requested that the Oregon attorney general's office review an investigation conducted by the Washington County Major Crimes Team into the shooting death of a Tigard man by a Tigard police officer last winter.

On Jan. 6, Tigard Officer Gabriel Maldonado shot and killed Jacob Ryan Macduff during a domestic disturbance call at a Tigard apartment complex. Police alleged at the time that Macduff had a knife and that a struggle occurred before the fatal shooting.