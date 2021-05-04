True Crime Tuesdays: Lindsey Baum

Lindsey Baum went missing in McCleary, Washington on the night of June 26th, 2009. Today this case remains unsolved. A private investigator is currently working on this case and there’s a $35,000 reward for the tip that leads to an arrest and conviction. If you have information that could help solve Lindsey’s case, please call the confidential tip line at 360-964-1799 or contact Winquist Investigations at 206-229-5055.

