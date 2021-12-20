Try these almond crescent cookies for the holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Baking is a big Christmas tradition for many, so we decided to share our seasonal recipes from our family to yours.

All week long someone from the AM Extra crew will share a special holiday treat — and today we are kicking things off with Emily!

Ingredients 3 cups almond flour (I use Bob’s Red Mill Super-Fine Almond Flour)

9 tbsp. softened butter, ghee or vegan butter

1 cup powdered sugar (1/2 cup and 1 tbsp. for the dough, reserve the rest for decorating) 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

large pinch of salt

1 cup finely chopped pecans

Directions Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

2. Mix almond flour, softened butter, confectioner’s sugar, vanilla extract and salt in a small bowl until a dough forms. Use your hands if needed, it will seem dry and crumbly at first, but keep mixing! Once a dough is formed, mix in pecans.

3. Using a small spoon or cookie scoop, roll about a tablespoon of the dough into a small log, and shape into a crescent. Place the crescents onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 1 inch apart.

4. Bake the cookies for 20 minutes or until they start to turn light golden brown. Remove from the oven and let them cool on the pan for about 5 minutes. Transfer them to a wire rack to cool for another 10 minutes.

5. Place the remaining powdered sugar in a shallow bowl and roll each cookie until coated, or scoop the powdered sugar into a dredger, shaker, or tea infuser to sprinkle on top. Enjoy for dessert, a snack, or with your favorite cup of coffee Christmas morning!

Original recipe can be found on the Eating Bird Food blog.