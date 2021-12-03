Try this west coast inspired drink with Gray Whale Gin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — AM Extra is helping shake things up this holiday season.

Marsh Mokhtari, co-founders of Gray Whale Gin shares a new home cocktail recipe using gin inspired by the west coast. The cocktail is called Whale Hello There — made with Gray Whale Gin from California.

Recipe:

  • 2 ounces Gray Whale gin
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce agave syrup

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour in the gin, lime juice, lemon juice and agave. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass, or strain over a rocks glass filled with ice, depending on preference. Garnish with a lemon twist and serve immediately.

