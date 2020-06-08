Tualatin mayor talks protests, Phase One and ‘2040 growth plan’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even U.S. cities as small as Washington County’s Tualatin have seen demonstrations pop up in the past week over the death of George Floyd.
Tualatin’s mayor Frank Bubenik joined AM Extra to talk about how the city is handling demonstrations as well as its progress in Phase One of reopening.
