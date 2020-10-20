Turn your haunted house into a ‘smart’ one

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Taking your haunted house to the next level doesn’t necessarily mean you need to keep buying new decorations. In fact, there is a smart way to go about it.
Home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery says you can use technology to turn your spooky environment to create a haunted smart house.
Emery joined AM Extra Tuesday to give some ideas for lighting, music and an efficient way to carve pumpkins.
