Twitter develops ‘Birdwatch’ to combat misinformation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2021 is shaping up to be another year filled with change — including new ways to use technology to help with our everyday tasks.

From browsing on social media to grocery shopping, we are seeing some cool new features for our lives in the pandemic era. Greg Nibler joined AM Extra this Tech Tuesday to break it all down.

Nibler discussed how Twitter is asking for people to join “Birdwatch” to help combat misinformation. He also talked about AppleFitness+, which has a new feature called “time to walk” — where celebrities join you on a stroll.