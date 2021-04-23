Two Oregon gun bills on track to merge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two gun bills are on track to merge together in the Oregon legislature.

Each bill targets a different approach to gun safety. Senate Bill 554 will allow local governments to ban holders of concealed weapons permits from bringing guns into public buildings. The bill has already been approved in the senate and is now in the house.

But House Democrats want to re-write this bill to include elements of a different measure — House Bill 25-10 — which would require gun owners to secure their weapons when not in use, whether it’s by putting them in a locked container or gun room, or by using a trigger lock. Those who don’t would be held responsible for any injuries or property damage.

This bill has been delayed by House Democrats since April 5.

The combined bills would look identical to the separate bills, but with one exception: instead of banning anyone with a concealed handgun license in any government, it would be limited to schools, colleges, universities and the state capitol.

KOIN 6 wanted get more insight on the merger of these two bills, so we’re talking with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

State Senator Ginny Burdick, a Democrat from District 18 in Portland, who is a chief sponsor of both bills, joined AM Extra on Friday to discuss. State Representative Lily Morgan, a Republican from District 3 in Grants Pass joined, as well.