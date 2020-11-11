‘Two-Week Pause’ over COVID begins for Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday marks the start of Oregon’s Two-Week Pause for social activities in several counties including Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington.

Washington County’s Public Health Division Manager Tricia Mortell joined AM Extra to talk more about what people can expect.

Two-Week Pause Measures include:

Urging all businesses to mandate work from home to the greatest extent possible.

Pausing long-term care facility visits that take place indoors to protect staff and residents.

Reducing maximum restaurant capacity to 50 people (including customers and staff) for indoor dining, with a maximum party size of six. Continuing to encourage outdoor dining and take out.

Reducing the maximum capacity of other indoor activities to 50 people (includes gyms, fitness organizations/studios, bowling alleys, ice rinks, indoor sports, pools, and museums).

Limiting social gatherings to your household, or no more than six people if the gathering includes those from outside your household, reducing the frequency of those social gatherings (significantly in a two-week period), and keeping the same six people in your social gathering circle.

Health officials are asking residents in these counties to treat the pause like Brown’s previous Stay at Home order, and to think of it as if it were a two-week quarantine and to try to interact with members of their own household.