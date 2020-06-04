Tyson Foods has pandemic safety measures in place

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the pandemic continues throughout the country, people are still working hard to help get the meat on your plate from the farm to you.
Noelle O’Mara, the group president with prepared foods at Tyson Foods, joined AM Extra to talk about their focus and the safety measures they’ve put in place for their workers and their product.
