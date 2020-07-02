Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Umpqua Dairy releases July flavor of the month

KOIN News AM Extra

Tina Jochum from Umpqua Dairy joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — July is National Ice Cream Month. Most county fairs and events are canceled, so Umpqua Dairy has come out with a new special flavor this month.

Tina Jochum from Umpqua Dairy joined AM Extra to talk about the Cotton Candy flavored ice cream, why they chose it, and what the August Flavor of the Month might be.

Umpqua Dairy

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss