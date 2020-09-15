Understanding embers’ impact crucial to wildfire prevention

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildfires across the state have caused immense destruction and much of the devastation will be revealed in the weeks to come.

A lot of people affected by the fires are left wondering: is there a better way to prevent these?

Portland State University Associate Professor David Blunck is one of many researchers working on ways to better predict when wildfires will break out and how they spread so quickly. Specifically, researchers are looking at embers, the small pieces of hot coal that can travel up to ten miles.

