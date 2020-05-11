Unique workouts for moms in quarantine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ruth Braunhuber is the owner and head instructor at the Southeast Portland/Happy Valley FIT4MOM, a prenatal and postnatal fitness program, providing fitness classes and a network of moms.

Ruth joined AM Extra Monday to provide some demonstrations for mothers seeking a workout but don’t have the means to escape the kiddos.

For a look at what classes are available at FIT4MOM, check out the calendar here.

And, this week is the perfect opportunity to see if the program is right for you as it is “Free Week.” For Details on that, visit the FIT4MOM Facebook page.