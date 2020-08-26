Urban Gleaners continue mission to provide meals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Oregon more than 70,000 children are facing food insecurity. And with COVID-19 forcing schools into distance learning, it has become even more difficult for many kids to regularly receive a decent meal.

Local group Urban Gleaners, has continued its mission to help children in need while also eliminating widespread food waste.

Founder and Executive Director Tracy Oseran joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk more about the non-profit’s latest efforts.