Using ‘Hip Hop HIITs’ to get you in shape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A little hop in your step can go a long way with Hip Hop HIITs…
LaTosha Wilson joined AM Extra to demonstrate the easy-to-follow format that combines dance cardio with high intensity training. The class is great for beginners, advance athletes and everyone in between!
