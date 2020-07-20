Using physical therapy to recover from COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once COVID-19 patients leave the intensive care unit and bed rest, they’ll likely need physical therapy to return to “normal” life.

Many patients experience what’s called “Post Intensive Care Syndrome.” PICS describes the illnesses people experience after a stay in the ICU. PICS can manifest as problems with physical function, cognition and mental health, and cases are expected to increase as a result of the current pandemic.

Mike Teater with the FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Center in Camas joined AM Extra Monday to talk about some of the treatments that work best.