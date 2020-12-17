Vaccine arrives in Clackamas County, but ‘extreme risk’ will continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 cases have risen this past month in Clackamas County, with nearly a thousand new cases being reported since the start of December.

Officials there are trying to slow the spread while also coordinating a rollout of the vaccine. Clackamas County spokesperson Kimberly Dinwiddie joined AM Extra to talk about the first place that will receive the vaccine, and when the general public can expect it to be their turn.

When asked when the county might be able to move out of the “extreme risk” category, Dinwiddie said it would be at least two more weeks.