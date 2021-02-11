Valentine’s Day at Home? Local businesses offer meal, dessert kits to-go

PORTLAND, Oreg. (KOIN)— With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching and COVID-19 forcing people to put plans on hold, local businesses are offering meal and dessert kits to-go so that you and your sweetheart can celebrate from the comfort of home.

COURTESY: Stem Wine Bar

Planning a romantic date night this weekend? Stem Wine Bar can you help win the way to your loved one’s heart with plenty of wine, cheese, and chocolates.

Stem is offering Valentine’s celebration packages that can be ordered for pick up or delivery:

Stem Snack Box ($65) with a bottle of La Petite Roche Saumur sparkling wine, includes four artisan cheeses, rosemary crackers, local chocolate truffles, nuts, grapes, strawberries, and honey.

Another one of Stem’s specials is their Valentine’s Flight to-go which includes 3 bottles– (a red, white, and rosé wine for $105 or sparkling for $120)– with local chocolates and an option to add on roses.

Stem Wine Bar is also offering dine-options upon reservation for February 13th and 14th. For more information or to place an order for a Valentine’s celebration package, visit stemwinebarpdx.com

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m.

2. BULLARD

COURTESY: Bullard

Say “Be Mine” with dinner, dessert, and flowers from Bullard in downtown Portland. All weekend long, Bullard is offering to take home fully cooked and ready to reheat Valentine’s Weekend Dinner Packages.

For dinner, there are three entree options: a whole, deboned chicken stuffed with brisket dirty rice and rolled into a roulade for $110, a grilled scallop tostada accompanied with guacamole, salsa verde and spicy peanuts for $125, and a prime rib surf and turf for $150 featuring a 2lb slice of smoked prime rib and four prawns cooked with guajillo chili butter. Each dinner to-go kit serves two and includes a Bullard blue cheese salad, cold smoked beets, brassicas, and a “Be Mine” mini chocolate cake filled with passion fruit. All items are ready to reheat and come with detailed instructions.

Also available is a Brunch Box, which includes a mini quiche with smoked Salmon, a mixed greens salad, two slices of smoked pork belly, two Butterhorn danishes, and an assortment of four Smith tea bags.

Bullard is also featuring an a la carte menu of appetizers, cocktails to-go, conversation heart sugar cookies, and flowers! For more information or to place a pre-order, visit bullardpdx.com.

Hours: Friday 4:30pm-6:30pm, Saturday 4:30pm-6:30pm, Sunday 12pm-3pm

3. SALT & STRAW

Calling all ice cream lovers! Salt & Straw’s Candlelit Dessert special is back by popular demand– and includes two pints of your choice, ‘A Whiff of Waffle Cone’ candle, plus a card to personalize your gift, all for $49. The kit is available for pickup in-store until February 14th —while supplies last.

“A lot of people like these candles because it reminds them of coming into Salt & Straw and of all the good memories that come along with it,” Salt & Straw assistant general manager, Trent Treadway said.

This month, Salt & Straw launched its 10 Year Reunion menu, featuring some of the most iconic flavors from the past decade.

2021 Vault 10 Year Reunion Menu:

Scoops and pints will be available in Portland scoop shops from February 5, through March 18. For more information or to shop online, visit https://saltandstraw.com/