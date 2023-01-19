PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An art exhibit in downtown Vancouver’s Art at the Cave is honoring National Human Trafficking Awareness Month with The Most Unlikely Art Exhibition.

The exhibit, put on by the Southwest Washington Center for the Arts, features oil paintings that represent different stages of the human trafficking process.

“I think what the experience really is to help people walk through what the realities of what the process is, and it’s not what you think,” an exhibit official said. “Each painting is going to have what we call an ‘installation body of work.’ So, there will be a list of different artifacts that folks can touch, can read and that way they can get a better understanding of the specific stories and that stage of the process.”

The exhibit is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Art at the Cave, with proceeds going towards efforts to combat human trafficking.