Vancouver girl launches vegan lip gloss line

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amira Ashley has already accomplished more than most at just 10-years-old.

She’s the boss of her own lip gloss line called Boujee Vegan Girl.

“I have this one it is a strawberry lip gloss, I have pineapple, bubblegum, orange,” she said.

Amira started selling her lip glosses two months ago during the pandemic.

“My mom, she wanted to wait until the pandemic was over, but I didn’t. I just wanted to go straight for it.”

Her mom Amber said Amira launched it and the next day “it was just orders, orders. She was sold out.”

Amira said she felt happy and excited. Her adoptive mother, Amber Ashley Dines, is her biggest supporter.

Dines, who has a vegan makeup line called ‘Boujee Vegan Beauty’ inspired Amira to want to start her own brand.

“I always am playing with my mom’s makeup she got a little tired of it, of me playing in her makeup, but I was testing out all of her stuff and I just wanted to have my own,” Amira said.

From planning to packaging, the two worked together to turn Amira’s dream business into a reality.

“My mom always says do what you want to do. Go for your dreams.”

Today, she’s sold hundreds of her candy flavored lip glosses to kids and adults and hopes to inspire children to chase their dreams—regardless of age, race or gender.

“My message to them is not to be afraid to go for your dreams,” Amira said.

Both credit Amira’s success to their faith in god.

Amira is already focusing on her next business goals and hopes to one day selling her lip glosses in stores and add more beauty products to her line.