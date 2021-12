PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local cancer survivor hopes to use his experience to empower others fighting the deadly disease.

Studies show that men are more likely than women to isolate themselves when facing cancer. That’s why a Vancouver man hopes to help bring them out of that darkness through an online community.

Clint Hartwig is a colorectal cancer survivor from Vancouver. He shared details about his new role with Man Up to Cancer. To learn more and get involved visit manuptocancer.com.