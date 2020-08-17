Vancouver mayor says restaurants, bars still hurting from virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A recent outbreak of the coronavirus at a long-term care facility in East Vancouver has many in Clark County worried about another wave of the COVID-19 to hit the region.

Avamere Rehabilitation, Clark County’s largest long-term care facility, reported 18 residents and 22 staff members tested positive last week.

Mayor of Vancouver, Anne McEnery-Ogle, joined AM Extra Monday to discuss her city’s continued efforts in containing the coronavirus, the recently created task force to begin the stages of police reform as well as the upcoming I-5 Bridge closure.

