Vancouver mayor talks COVID restrictions, transportation projects

AM Extra

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Vancouver is trying to keep the community — and economy — engaged, despite the tough times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle joined AM Extra to discuss how people are coping with business restrictions, the importance of future transportation projects, and how the city is keeping services going.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss