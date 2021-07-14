Vegan popsicle shop Ice Queen thrives during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —From pina colada to pickle-flavored popsicles, Ice Queen in Southeast Portland is serving up more than the traditional ice cream shop.

Owner Rebecca Smith is the creative force behind Ice Queen, a vegan paleteria – popsicle shop. The shop started a walk-up window service during the pandemic and is now on track to open a retail shop this year.

“We have watermelon sour patch, the classics like rocky road and cookies and cream, toasted coconut, we also have tickle my pickle, which is a pickle popsicle,” Smith said.

Smith uses milk alternatives and organic sugar. She founded Ice Queen back in 2018, making her dream of opening a vegan food business a reality. She started out by selling popsicles at pop-ups, and then last July set up a walk-up window service on Southeast Stark Street.

“The plus side about the pandemic for us was that a lot of people wanted sweets and we were able to open without a lot. It was socially acceptable to open with the window as opposed to having a fully built out store,” she said.

She sold more than 40,000 popsicles in the last year. Customers come from all around Oregon, like Eugene, Ashland and Bend.

Ice Queen also partners with other local vegan businesses to create sweet treats, including vanilla sprinkle cake and lemon poppyseed muffin bars.

“it’s just a really cool way to like help businesses and also be a part of the community,” she said.

Ice Queen’s popsicles are sold in more than a dozen stores across Portland, including the Portland International Airport. The shop is open Friday and Saturday from 12-7 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m.