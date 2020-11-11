Veterans honored at assisted living facilities in Yamhill County

YAMHILL COUNTY, Oreg (KOIN) — Veterans at assisted living facilities in Yamhill County were recognized for their service.

The Veteran’s Service Office in Yamhill County honored 105 veterans with personalized certificates–complete with the veteran’s name and their branch of service, along with a patriotic pin.

“It’s just a little token.. that’s the least we could do,” Yamhill County’s lead veteran service officer and 31-year veteran Jerry Wilson said. “My receptionist called around to all the facilities and got a list of veterans’ names. It was a very long task but… I’m hoping that with this effort that we did it will brighten up their lives a little bit,” Wilson said.

Wilson said COVID-19 has made it difficult for many senior veterans to take part in Veteran’s day celebrations, so his team delivered certificates of appreciation to honor the brave men and women for their service and sacrifice. The office inquired and acquired a list of each veteran from nearly a dozen of living care facilities in Yamhill county.

