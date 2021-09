PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You often run into some adorable pups while walking on Portland’s streets,

but not every dog you see should be approached.

That’s because you run into risk of a dog bite, which is a serious problem across the U.S., but there are steps you can take to help prevent them.

Dr. Cristal Carey, a veterinarian with WellHaven Pet Health, joined AM Extra Wednesday to share some tips on why dogs bite and how to prevent it.