Virginia Garcia Memorial Health continues vaccination push

The Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center is one of several organizations helping get 70% of Oregonians vaccinated. Virginia Garcia’s CEO Gil Munoz and site project manager Hazel Wheeler joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about their efforts with a mobile vaccination center.
The clinic is open Wednesday through Friday from 4-8 p.m. On the weekends hours are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: this weekend they will have reduced hours on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m until 2 p.m due to the heat advisory. For more information visit VirginiaGarcia.org/vaccine
.