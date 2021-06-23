Virginia Garcia Memorial Health continues vaccination push

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Burn bans are in effect in several areas of the state as extremely dry and hot weather conditions continue.

With an impending record-shattering heatwave, various fire authorities have enacted burn bans that will last multiple days. In Clackamas County, a High Fire Danger Burn Ban took effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and will last until Thursday, July 1. Officials say this ban is critical.