Virginia Garcia mobile vaccine clinic up and running in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you or someone you know still needs the COVID-19 vaccine, now is a pivotal time get your shot.

States are keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 delta variant and one local non-profit is making it a lot easier to get access to shots. Hazel Wheeler, project manager with Virginia Garcia, joined AM Extra to tell us about the return of their mobile vaccine clinic.

The mobile clinic is running outside the Tektronix Building in Beaverton until August 1. It’s open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For more information, visit their website.