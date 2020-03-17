Virtual activities for the kids

Lots of museums and art galleries are obviously closed as everyone tries to socially distance, however, there are a growing number of free opportunities for you to visit some of the best spots in the world via the internet.

Google Arts and Culture has compiled a list of more than 1,200 institutions offering virtual tours in activities. Some examples include the Met and the Guggenheim in New York or the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy.

You can also find 360-degree street view looks at world heritage sites like Stone Henge, Machu Pichu and the Great Pyramids.