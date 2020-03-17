Live Now
‘Virus Hunter’ talks COVID-19 with AM Extra

KOIN News AM Extra

Ken Stedman is an expert on how viruses evolve

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — He’s known as the ‘Virus Hunter.’

Ken Stedman, a biologist and extreme virologist at Portland State University, is an expert on how viruses evolve, and how vaccines are developed. He joined AM Extra’s Emily Burris via Skype to talk about the novel coronavirus, and what the latest research shows about its path.

