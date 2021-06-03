Vital Life Foundation donates to innovative local groups

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Innovation” is a word we’ve heard a lot throughout the pandemic, with major companies and organizations pivoting how they worked and what they produced.

Now we’re learning about two nonprofits whose innovation literally paid off. Oregon’s Vital Life Foundation is proudly donating $300,000 total to Friends of the Children and Meals on Wheels People in recognition of their innovative and successful work.

Amy Drahota with Vital Life Foundation joined AM Extra to talk about the two organizations.