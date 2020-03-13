Voodoo Doughnut rolls out St. Patrick’s Day lineup

Voodoo Doughnuts is hosting a job fair in Milwaukie this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voodoo Doughnut just rolled out its new St. Paddy’s Day limited edition lineup — and they’re hosting a job fair in Milwaukie this weekend!

They’re looking to hire more than 60 new employees. The location in the Oak Grove neighborhood is the third location in greater Portland and the fourth in the state of Oregon.

If you’re interested, send your resume to jobs@voodoodoughnut.com or stop by their new Oak Grove location March 14th and 15th. Don’t forget to try out their limited edition St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts!