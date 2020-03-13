Breaking News
Gov. Brown to answer questions about school closures
Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now
1  of  7
Closings
Corvallis Sch. Dist. Lebanon Community Schools Mannahouse Christian Academy Parkrose Sch. Dist. Summit Learning Charter Tigard-Tualatin Sch. Dist. Tualatin Early Childhood Center

Voodoo Doughnut rolls out St. Patrick’s Day lineup

KOIN News AM Extra

Voodoo Doughnuts is hosting a job fair in Milwaukie this weekend

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voodoo Doughnut just rolled out its new St. Paddy’s Day limited edition lineup — and they’re hosting a job fair in Milwaukie this weekend!

They’re looking to hire more than 60 new employees.  The location in the Oak Grove neighborhood is the third location in greater Portland and the fourth in the state of Oregon.

If you’re interested, send your resume to jobs@voodoodoughnut.com or stop by their new Oak Grove location March 14th and 15th. Don’t forget to try out their limited edition St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts!

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget