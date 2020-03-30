Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

VOTE: Best binge-worthy shows

KOIN News AM Extra
Posted: / Updated:

Left to right: Law and Order SVU (NBC); Tiger King (Netflix); The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a trying few weeks with social distancing, which means many of us are probably binging on some of our favorite TV shows.

We’re pitting some of our viewers’ favorite shows against one another for our Binge-Worthy Show Bracket.

Vote below starting March 31 through April 27:

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget