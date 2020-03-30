VOTE: Best binge-worthy shows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a trying few weeks with social distancing, which means many of us are probably binging on some of our favorite TV shows.
We’re pitting some of our viewers’ favorite shows against one another for our Binge-Worthy Show Bracket.
Vote below starting March 31 through April 27:
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.