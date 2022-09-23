PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of Vancouver residents will gather at Esther Short Park on Sept. 25 for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

It is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

AM Extra was joined by Walk Manager Jen Osojnicki and Community Engagement Chair Christyna Hengstler to talk more about the event.

Visit the official website for more information on how to get involved.

Watch the full video in the player above.