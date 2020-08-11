Walking, standing more? Be good to your feet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People move around more in the warm weather and many people are likely on their feet more, walking, hiking or taking the dog out.
Kristina Boss, the director of sales and operations for the Good Feet Store, joined AM Extra to talk about how their store helps customers with foot pain and how different kinds of shoes have different results.
The Good Feet Store
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.