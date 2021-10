PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — October is financial planning month and on this Wallet Wednesday, AM Extra is learning how to bribe!

Bribery is usually bad right? However, when it comes to teaching your kids about money, one expert says bribing them could actually be a good thing.

Gregg Murset, CEO of BusyKid joined AM Extra to discuss what parents can do to help their kids learn about financial wellness.