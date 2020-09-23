Wallet Wednesday: Emergency fund savings tips

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s no secret the coronavirus pandemic has shown how critical having an emergency fund is for American families.

And for those who still have not built up some savings in a time of crisis, experts say now is the time to do so.

CEO and founder of Insurify Snejuna Zacharia joined AM Extra for an edition of Wallet Wednesday and gave some tips on how to save your first thousand dollars for an emergency fund.

